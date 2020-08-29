Genesee County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with DWI after vehicle collides with train

BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Genesee County man is charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and other charges after Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies say he crashed his vehicle into a a train.

Deputies responded to the 7700 block of Townline Road in Bergen around 11:11 p.m. Friday night and found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames, and that the operator of the vehicle had fled on foot.

The operator, Timothy M. Brady, 57, of Bergen, was located a short time later not far from the scene. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, refusal to take a breath test and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

He was released with appearance tickets.