Genesee County VA cemetery completion date pushed back

Veterans and neighbors learned about the future of the VA cemetery in Genesee County.

The first burials are set for 2020, but the second phase of the project may not be complete until 2024.

After years of planning, a plot of land was picked in the Town of Pembroke.

One of the reasons for the delay has been the cost- which runs into the millions of dollars.

What’s normally one phase of construction has to be split up in order to properly fund it.

Some people in the community are concerned that the VA will have to make more changes to get it done.

Once the two steps of the first phase are complete, expansion may be put off until 2032.