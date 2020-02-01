Genesee County’s biggest blood drive honors memory of 17-year-old Red Cross volunteer

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A huge annual blood drive in Genesee County has once again drawn a big crowd of donors.

Everyone who turned out at Notre Dame High School Saturday was doing so to honor the memory of Matthew Kota, who passed away in 2008 at age 17.

“He was a Red Cross volunteer. He had picked up doing community service. And he was also a blood donor,” Matthew’s mom, Nancy, told News 4.

For 12 years now, his family, friends, and even perfect strangers have carried on his legacy of giving by taking part in the annual Matthew Kota Memorial Blood Drive, which was started by his aunt in 2009.

“We’ve just continued it and it’s getting bigger and bigger and we’ve grown to be the largest blood drive in Genesee County,” Nancy Kota said.

The Matthew Kota Memorial Blood Drive averages 60 or more blood donors each year — three times the average blood drive in that area.

And, over the past 11 years, it has collected more than 635 units of blood, which is enough to save nearly 2,000 lives.

“It’s great. There’s so much support,” Matthew’s dad, Jason, said.

“And we have a lot of donors that come by every single year,” Nancy Kota added. “Even if they can’t donate, we have a bake sale – we give money for a scholarship at Brown Bergen High School in Matthew’s honor – and some people come out just to do the bake sale or get a t-shirt or just to say hi.”

That support means a lot to Matthew’s family.

The Brown Bergen High School student passed away from something called an arteriovenous malformation in his brain before he could meet his goals as a donor for the Red Cross.

He had dreams of becoming a 10 gallon blood donor and getting a pin for it.

“Unfortunately, he did not but everybody else in the family has carried that on,” Nancy Kota said.

“He would be so proud,” Jason Kota added. “He made us proud for 17 years. We’re just trying to return the favor.”

The Matthew Kota Memorial Blood Drive is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Notre Dame High School on Union Street. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you were unable to donate at this blood drive, but would live to give, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment to donate.