Genesee officials continue cleanup at Barnes crash site

CURFU, N.Y. (WIVB)–Days after the crash, crews are still on scene, now doing the hard job of picking up the pieces and working on identifying remains.

Sunday, Genesee officials also sent their condolences to the Barnes family. Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron says the Federal Aviation Administration has been investigating – especially in place of the NTSB which has announced they will not be traveling to the scene due to covid-19.



At this point, most of what is left of the plane in the surrounding field has been recovered and will be shipped to Tennessee for further investigation from the NTSB.

With that said, crews still have more to go cleaning up where the impact happened.

“Right now we’re working on the crater area, the impact area, from the aircraft. The water level at the site is quite high so we’re dealing with that,” Sheron said.

The Sheriff says crews hope to have the remainder of the aircraft removed from the site within the next two days.



He also says they’ve begun recovering human remains and even personal belongings from the site. Officials say with any fatality it hits home, and they’re working to get the Barnes family the closure they deserve.

The NTSB released the following statement:

The NTSB is investigating the fatal single engine turboprop airplane that crashed on Oct. 2nd in Pembroke, New York, beginning with the on-scene examination, which is one piece of a complete and thorough investigation. While we are still gathering information, we can confirm that the airplane impacted the ground nose first in a swampy area and is highly fragmented and submerged in mud and water. Wreckage recovery crews are using pumps to remove water and heavy equipment to dig the wreckage out of the mud. The recovery is expected to continue into tomorrow. At that point, the wreckage will be recovered to a salvage facility where NTSB will assemble a team of experts to examine the wreckage. During the detail exam at the salvage facility, we will conduct follow-up testing of components, as needed. As with all of our accident investigations, we will obtain air traffic control data, meteorological data, and pilot records, to include medical history. We have received excellent support on scene by local authorities and FAA in the region.

