Geneseo Airshow preparations underway and a look inside the B17 Bomber from the movie “Memphis Belle”

GENESEO (WIVB)– Preparations are underway for the Geneseo Airshow this weekend.

Nearly 100 vintage wartime air crafts will be featured during the event. The airshow will take place on the Geneseo Airfield at the National Warplane Museum.

Organizers say, it’s expected to attract thousands over the course of the weekend.

“Our airshow is extremely unique, in that, unlike a big jet act or something at an air force base, our museum is all about getting up close to the airplanes, walking through them, talking to the pilots, ” said Todd Cameron, director of flight operations National Warplane Museum.

The event is set to start Friday and will run through Sunday.

Many of the planes are from the World War II and Vietnam Eras. Cameron says, the purpose of the event is to honor veterans and to attract more people to the field of aviation.



“These are planes that represent an era in our country when we built amazing things. We accomplished amazing things. And, we’re in one of the largest pilot shortages in history in this country,” said Cameron. “So we’re very involved in inspiring the next generation of air traffic controllers, mechanics, pilots, scientists by getting excited about this stuff.”

For tickets or more information visit https://nationalwarplanemuseum.com/airshow/