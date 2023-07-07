ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department held a sendoff Friday in memoriam of a beloved Buffalo Bills fan.

Eddie Mayerik, the eight-year-old superfan of the Buffalo Bills and the inspiration for Eddie’s Infantry, passed away Thursday.

Eddie’s father Nick Mayerik posted on social media Thursday confirming his passing. He thanked the fans for being with them through Eddie’s journey.

Mayerik’s tweet read:

Eddie isn’t suffering anymore. He’s left the physical world. But his love and spirit will live on forever bc he was such a force. Such a light. I’m so broken. I love you all. Thank You for ALWAYS being there. #Eddiesinfantryforever

Since his passing, Mayerik has been posting pictures and videos of Eddie — sharing memories with fellow Bills fans. The official Bills Twitter account also responded, sending their love and support to the Mayerik family.

Eddie was born with a heart condition. An update from April on the GoFundMe page says that Eddie had to be hospitalized, with his condition declining over the months before his passing.

The official GoFundMe page for Eddie posted a statement on Friday:

“With a heavy heart, I am sharing the sad news that sweet Eddie gained his angel wings on July 6, 2023. Those of us who had even brief a moment in his presence know that Eddie was simply one of a kind. His bright smile and positive spirit will be missed within our school community.“

“We are grieving alongside the Mayerik family, and we ask that you continue to pray for all of them. We truly appreciate any support you can offer big or small.“