George Floyd’s family speaks out after Chauvin guilty verdict

(WIVB) — Surrounded by lawyers, family members, and loved ones, George Floyd’s brother says he can finally breathe a sigh of relief and hopes people will see George as a symbol of hope and change.

Once the verdict was read, we saw crowds cheering in the streets of Minneapolis. Among those celebrating, and chanting “Say his name” was his family.

They say while his life ended, his legacy will carry on which is especially important for his daughter and the next generation.

“This is a victory for all of us there’s no color barriers for this this is for everyone who has been held down pinned down,” said George Floyd’s brother Rodney Floyd.

Reverend Al Sharpton said, “We can now tell George’s daughter she was right her father has began to change the world for real.”

The attorney for the Floyd family says this is a step to getting racial harmony and justice in America.