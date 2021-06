BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A woman from Georgia is going to prison for providing local gang members with illegal firearms.

Brittany Hutcherson, 30, of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

She bought guns in the Peach State back in 2016 and then gave them to members of the BFL/CBL gang here in New York State.

Hutcherson will spend 6 years behind bars for this crime.