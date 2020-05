A Kentucky woman, with the help of her husband, gave birth over Mother's Day weekend in a hospital parking lot just steps away from the entrance. It was the middle of the night, the hospital doors were locked and the couple had to use a handmade face mask to tie off the umbilical cord.

Sarah Rose Patrick told her doctor on May 8, one week before her due date, that she was experiencing pressure, but not quite contractions. The doctor told her to go home, but said to return to the labor and delivery ward if the pressure became unbearable.