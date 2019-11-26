Get Dressed in 70’s Best for “World’s Largest Disco”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Thousands will be taking their dance moves back in time for the 26th “World’s Largest Disco,” Saturday night at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

For the past two decades, Lynn Dejac has been helping them look the part!

You can find a wide variety of groovy outfits to rent out for the big night, at DC Theatricks.

Hundreds of 70’s dresses, jumpsuits, shirts and suits are all available. They also have dozens of wigs, go-go boots and accessories.

DeJac will take your measurements and pull some options for you to try. You can also go through the racks yourself and pick a favorite. “We try to steer them toward what looks good on them and what they want to dance in all night,” she said.

Every facet of your outfit will be authentic and unique “You’re not going to see yourself a million times over on the dance floor,” said DeJac. “You’re going to be your one and only because there’s usually only one of everything.”

Rentals range from 30-55 dollars and costumes can be altered right on site. DC Theatricks is located at 747 Main St in Buffalo.

The “World’s Largest Disco,” benefits Camp Good Days and Special Times, Inc.