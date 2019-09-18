Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

TAMPA (WFLA) — DISH wants to give you $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween. Do you have what it takes?

The cable company wants to pay one lucky– or unlucky — person to document the experience watching 13 horror classics based on Stephen King’s most chilling novels.

Those movies include:

Carrie

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Dreamcatcher

It (Original or remake)

The Mist

Pet Sematary

Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Thinner

Misery

You do have to put in a little extra effort aside from grabbing your popcorn and blanket for the pay day. DISH wants to know everything about your experience. They will even equip you with a Fitbit to track your heart rate and jump scares. You’ll be expected to go as far as logging how your sleeping habits change. They want all the frightening details.

DISH will provide you not only with all 13 movies, but also a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia. You’ll also receive a gift card to add a 14th movie to your list, either It: Chapter 2, or Doctor Sleep.

Feel up for the challenge? Read more details and register using this link.

