Getting your car ready for snow

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB)- Say it isn’t ‘snow.’ Parts of Western New York could get their first flurries tomorrow! Other areas got some last week.

Drivers are already scrambling to make sure they are ready for the winter weather ahead. So now is the time when we want to make sure our cars are winterized.

“We felt it last week. Right around Halloween is when we pick up,” said Dunn Tire Regional Manager, Nathan Bartek. “It’s just going to be busy from here on out.

Experts say to invest in some winter tires because the offer better grip in cold weather. “These are designed to push the ice and snow out of the way,” said Bartek. “Very soft, sticky tire so when it does hit below 45 degrees its going to remain pliable and do what the tire is meant to do, which is keep you safe.”

Next, Winterize your car by topping off the anti-freeze and investing in some winter windshield wiper blades. ” Make sure you have enough coolant inside there,” said Bartek. “You don’t want it below the minimum and you want your heat to work optimal, especially since it’s starting to get really cold out.”

Another good idea is to pack a bag with the essentials, in case you get stranded in the snow. “I think the blankets are probably the most important,” he said. “Something to keep you hydrated as well. I also see lot of protein bars,”

Other things to keep in mind include a first aid kit, flashlight, jumper cables, an extra phone charger and flares.