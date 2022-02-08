Ghada Have It! Mediterranean restaurant to reopen Saturday in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls restaurant is getting ready to open its doors back up, more than half a year after it was flooded during a heavy rain storm last July. The Mediterranean restaurant Ghada Have It! will start serving the community once again in a new location.

Restaurant owner Bashar Srouji says he won’t forget when he showed up to work on July 20, 2021 and saw his restaurant, located on Saunders Settlement Road, was flooded. He said insurance wasn’t able to cover the cost of damages and they had to close, but said he wasn’t able to give up on his dream.

“What? You’re just going to sit at home and mope because your restaurant flooded?” he said. “Yea, it sucked and it hurt. There was a point where I looked at my fiancée at the time and I said this could be the end of this. And she looked at me and said, ‘Don’t you ever say that. You made it this far and this is just another bump and we’re gonna get out of it.'”

Since then, Srouji found a new home for his restaurant, hired more staff and is looking forward to starting over.

“I feel amazing,” he said. “I feel just an immense relief. Just the waiting period, uncertainty and then getting in here and renovating this place. It’s nice to see it all come full circle and I’m just looking forward to getting behind the line and doing what I do best.”

After months of renovations at the new location on Military Road in the Falls, the restaurant is opening back up. Srouji says his team is more than ready.











“Just happy to have everyone back and we grew double the amount of people now so that’s pretty cool,” he said.

“We’re going to start a new chapter here. I’ve been very pumped to come back and make some good food for everybody,” Ghada Have It! manager Dominik Linde said.

“He’s found a wonderful place here and I feel that it’s going to grow really well,” said manager Nadine Addenbrooke.

Ghada Have It! officially reopens Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at 2117 Military Rd. in Niagara Falls.