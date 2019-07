KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 100 homes across Kenmore hosted people from across Western New York and Ontario, for the village improvement society’s annual Gigantic Kenmore Garage Sale.

Organizers like Erick Cowles said this all started with the need to reduce, reuse and recycle – and making a couple bucks doesn’t hurt.

What was left at the end of the day was picked up by AmVets thrift store trucks to potentially go on sale there.