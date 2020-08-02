GiGi’s Playhouse opens in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center held a virtual opening party Saturday for their new location in the Queen City.

The Western New York center is on Kenmore Avenue along the city line.

GiGi’s Playhouse aims to change the way the world views Down Syndrome, and to send a global message of acceptance for all.

It was set to open earlier this year, but the pandemic put it on hold.

The director of the Buffalo location says programs have been adjusted to fit CDC guidelines when in-person sessions can start.

Currently there are 49 GiGi’s Playhouse locations across the country and in Mexico.