Girgensons signs 1-year, $1.6 million deal with Sabres

Buffalo Sabres’ Zemgus Girgensons in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Zemgus Girgensons will be back in the Blue & Gold for another season.

The team announced they signed the speedy center to a one-year, $1.6 million extension on Friday.

We have signed forward Zemgus Girgensons to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1.6 million.



Girgensons scored a career-low five goals and tallied 18 points in 72 games this past season.

Since his breakout season during the 2014-2015 season in which he scored a career high 15-goals and added 15-assists en route to an All-Star appearance, Girgensons has struggled to produce over the last four years combining to score 26 goals.