Girl Scouts of WNY Join-a-Thon welcomes new members, leaders during Cookie Season and beyond

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Girl Scout Cookie Season is underway, and Girl Scouts of WNY leaders say, it’s the perfect time to join their organization.

“We do our big fall push for registering girls, and a lot of times during cookie season, girls see girls out, they want to participate, and they don’t think that they can register,” said Morgan Williams-Bryant, Chief Impact Officer for Girl Scouts of WNY.

Girl Scouts of WNY accepts registrations year round, but is making an extra special push Wednesday through its annual Join-a-Thon effort.

They’re accepting on-the-spot registrations for new adult leaders and new members ages 5-17 over the phone or in person at any of their Western New York service centers.

MORE | To register, call 1.888.837.6410

Girl Scouts reps say there are lifelong benefits to joining.

“With it being our premier leadership program, we’re really teaching them skills that carry them from now to when they’re an adult,” Williams-Bryant said.

The statistics bear that out. Many girls who start as Girl Scouts go on to do big things.

“Over 70 percent of U.S. women Senators, 80 percent of women tech leaders, 90 percent of female astronauts who have flown in space and the majority of women leaders in STEM and business were once Girl Scouts,” pointed out Alison Wilcox, Girl Scouts of WNY CEO.

Girl Scouts like Darya Fakharzadeh have big dreams of following in those footsteps.

The Cadet says she believes her time in Girl Scouts will help her land a job as an engineer, a police officer, or whatever else she decides to be when she grows up.

“I like being a Girl Scout because it prepares you with leadership skills, and it kind of builds up your confidence,” the 12-year-old said.

Those benefits come from everything from the cookie program — the largest girl-run business in the world — to the Girl Scouts’ STEM initiatives, to the extensive outdoor programming.

As the Director of Camp Administration Janet DePetrillo told News 4, the summers at camp can teach skills to last a lifetime.

“Critical thinking, problem solving, communication, team building, camaraderie,learning to take responsibility for their belongings,” she said.

Girls who join through the Join-A-Thon have the opportunity to take part in all of the Girl Scouts programs. They will also be entered into a drawing to win a year’s supply of cookies or Amazon gift cards.

Girls who would like to learn more about the program and get some hands-on experience with the organization are invited to join other Girl Scouts at Slime, Cocoa and Cookies events from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at all of the Western New York service locations.