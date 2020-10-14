Girl Scouts of WNY launch anti-racism patch

(WIVB) – A new patch from the Girl Scouts of Western New York is taking a stand against racism.

The Girl Scout Values Anti-Racism Patch is intended to reflect the organization’s commitment to justice, fairness, and inclusion.

“As an organization that supports all girls, we are also clear that our girls of color face a

disproportionate amount of discrimination in their everyday lives which makes this D.E.I. work

so critical,” said Alison Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York. “Although, GSWNY

makes a concerted effort for D.E.I., we can always do more and this patch will build upon other

helpful initiatives that will be rolled out during the year to help girls and their families gain a

deeper understanding and create more dialogue around the importance of D.E.I. at all levels in

and outside of Girl Scouts.”

In order to earn the patch, girls must complete at least one task from two categories: “Activities & Conversations” and a “Stand Up, Speak Up” activity.

That can include creating artwork that celebrates diversity, learning about cultural holidays or traditions like Juneteenth, or selecting a social justice movement to research such as Black Lives Matter, Pride, or Disability Rights to share what they have learned with their family and friends.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.