AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of young girls laced up their sneakers for the semi-annual Girls on the Run Celebratory 5K at the University of Buffalo’s north campus.

Girls from 3rd to 8th grade competed in the 5K. They represented over 90 schools across Western New York. The training is ten weeks long, but their mission is to inspire.

“The ages 8 to 13 are crucial in development, and the lessons our girls learn in Girls on the Run is about confidence building, learning how to compromise, and learning resilience,” said Cait Zulewski, a volunteer for Girls on the Run.

