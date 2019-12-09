Give a “Christmas Blessing” to those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) A Buffalo woman is making the holidays brighter for kids in need by following in her father’s foot steps.

For the past three years, instead of giving each other gifts, Kate Tolley and her family have donated to less fortunate families.

“My father was a big believer in Christmas was not made up of shopping being late and worrying,” said Tolley. “And then one year we decided to give up doing Christmas as a family and then adopt a family.”

Her father called it a “Christmas blessing.” “He had the biggest heart,” said Tolley. “He gave anything and everything to those in need.”

After losing him suddenly this past June, it’s a tradition Kate and the family is continuing on in his memory. “When we didn’t think we could even handle Christmas, it was God knocking on our door saying, ‘this isn’t about you it’s about others,’ so we continue my dad’s legacy,” she said.

This year, the Tolley’s have adopted 6 families. In addition, they are helping 30 children and their mothers, in the Hope House shelter of Buffalo.

With the amount of families, Tolley reached out to Sweet Buffalo for help spreading the word and the donations have come pouring in…but they still need your help.

Toys are needed for boys and girls ranging from newborns up to 18-years-old.

“Especially the children that don’t even have a home on Christmas, just to brighten up their day just a little bit,” said Sweet Buffalo Founder, Kim Larussa. “Every child deserves to have a magical Christmas.”

And by helping others, Tolley feels like her father is with her this holiday season “He gave his shirt right off his back to anyone who needed it so me and my sisters say there’s no better gift than to give to someone in need,” she said.

DONATION LOCATIONS:

Bada Bing, 42 W. Chippewa Street in Buffalo from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bliss Salon, located at 1246 Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda

Change MS, located at 1100 Military Road in Buffalo

Own NY Real Estate courtesy of Marilyn Sinatra at 8623 Main St. in Williamsville

Gramma Mora’s, 1475 Hertel Ave., Buffalo,

Just Pizza, located at 2319 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

Sweat Society, 1382 Hertel Ave in Buffalo.

You can also donate here.