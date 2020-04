BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday afternoon, Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen will give out masks and gloves to residents of the city’s Ellicott District.

The distribution, which starts at 1:30, will take place at the JFK Community Center parking lot. Although the community center is located at 114 Hickory St., the parking lot is on Clinton.

Supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru manner, and are limited.