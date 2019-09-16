GM strike to affect thousands of local employees

Once the clock strikes midnight on Sept. 16, nearly 49,000 General Motors employees across the U.S. will go on strike after the company failed to reach an agreement on contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union.

This means the 3,000 local employees from the Lockport and Tonawanda plants will be affected after the union voted unanimously to go on strike until their demands are met.

According to a UAW spokesperson, the union is asking for fair wages, affordable healthcare and job security.

Union leaders have said the two sides are still far apart from coming to an agreement.