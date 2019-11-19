GM’s new Stingray gets new award, as local motor construction expected to retain and promote local job growth

A big recognition for one of GM’s newest and flashiest cars.

The Corvette Stingray was just named the 2020 Motortrend Car of the Year.

“Great award, great award, complete new redesign on the car mid engine corvette,” said Ram Ramanuja, plant manager Tonawanda plant. “It’s a supercar, and so we’re just very proud because what we do here in Tonawanda played a big part in bringing the new corvette in so we’re really thrilled about it.”

GM introduced the Stingray earlier this year. It’s the first ever mid-engine corvette and it’s touted as the fastest and most powerful ever. The engines that power the car are made in Western New York.