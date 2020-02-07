Go pantsless for a good cause during next weekend’s “Cupid’s Undie Run”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Next weekend, lace up your sneakers and leave your pants at home for a good cause.

The fourth annual Buffalo Cupid’s Undie Run is Feb. 15 at Thin Man Brewery on Elmwood Avenue. Dubbed a “brief” run, the route lasts about a mile around the Elmwood Village, ending back at Thin Man for a party.

Participants are welcome to dress in their underwear- or whatever they feel comfortable in, run director Monique Hebert-Bublyk said.

“We have people run in tutus, leggings, costumes, onesie pajamas,” she added.

Cupid’s Undie Run is a national event that began in Washington, D.C. in 2010 to raise money for neurofibromatosis (NF) research. NF is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on and inside of the body.

“They ran in their undies because those affected with NF can’t cover up their tumors, so they decided to strip down in solidarity,” the national event page reads.

Hebert-Bublyk, whose life has been personally affected by NF, calls it the “most unheard of common disorder”.

Her son Evan was diagnosed with NF type 1, an extremely aggressive case with rapid tumor growth that didn’t respond to any treatment.

He passed away in 2015 at the age of 13.

Hebert-Bublyk also has a form of the disorder and didn’t know until Evan’s diagnosis.

“We’re really trying to raise awareness so we can find a treatment and possible cure for this disorder,” she added.

The proceeds from Cupid’s Undie Run go to NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

You can click here to register for the run. Registration is $40 through Feb. 10.

If you can’t run in the event, volunteers are needed to help with clothing check and other tasks.

You can also donate to the cause here or directly to Hebert-Bublyk’s fundraising page here.