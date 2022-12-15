WESTERN NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the second winter-weather storm rolls into Western New York this season, the plows, National Grid, and the City of Buffalo are all preparing for it.

“City of Buffalo DPW Crews have begun pre-salting bridges, overpasses and other areas,” city spokesperson Mike DeGeorge said in a statement Thursday morning. “Motorists are asked to use caution with weather conditions expected to change throughout the day.”

The storm could impact driving conditions if the rain freezes into ice, causing a slippery commute.

According to AAA’s Winter Driving Advice, drivers should slow down when driving on ice and snow, reminding drivers that it takes extra time to slow or stop in these conditions. They also encourage drivers to make sure their emergency road kit is in their cars, and though drivers might have experience driving in the snow, others on the road might not. For the full list of AAA’s Winter driving tips, click here.