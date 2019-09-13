Goat-scaping aims to tackle invasive plants at South Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy maintains 850 acres of parks, parkways, and circles in the city, and that takes a ton of work.

But now, the parks crews have some extra help from some unusual co-workers.

Goats from Let’s Goat Buffalo are at work in the Bog Garden around the lake at South Park, doing what they do best: Eating.

They’ve been brought in to remove phragmites without the use of harsh chemicals.

“Phragmites are an invasive species that we find in the Olmsted system,” explained Catie Stephenson, the director of development and marketing for the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “We’re always looking for different, organic ways that we can get rid of invasive plants, and the goats are a great way to help us do that.”

The feast for the nannies and billies is a test project, to see whether the goats should take on a bigger role removing invasive plants from South Park and other parks in the future.

Jennifer Zeitler, the owner of Let’s Goat Buffalo, is confident her herd is up for that kind of job.

“They love to eat,” she said, “so they will eat all day everyday, as much as you will allow them to.”

“The goats have been very successful on eating things like Japanese knotweed, poison ivy and multiflora rose, so we want to see how they handle the phragmites,” she added.

In just the first few hours the goats were on the job at South Park, they had already made some good progress, significantly thinning the phragmites in the fenced off area where they were feeding.

It’s quite the sight to see, and spectators are encouraged. However, you are asked to keep your dogs away from the goats.

“It’s fun for families and kids to check it out, and our staff is having fun, too,” Stephenson told News 4.

The goats have been hired on for a 10 day trial period, and as long as things go well, they should be back out again at South Park and elsewhere in the Olmsted parks system in the near future.