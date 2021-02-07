GoFundMe for girl critically injured in crash involving Chiefs coach raises $45,000 within hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a 5-year-old girl left in critical condition after a Thursday night wreck has set up a GoFundMe, and it’s already surpassed its fundraising goal of $45,000.

According to the GoFundMe page, the 5-year-old girl’s name is Ariel. She was with her mother who was helping a relative who had run out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive.

The GoFundMe was created on Saturday morning. The amount of $45,000 surpasses the fundraising goal.

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach, and son of head coach Andy Reid, Britt Reid was identified as the driver who crashed into the parked car where Ariel was inside.

Officer conducted an initial and full sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. They requested and received a search warrant to draw Reid’s blood.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.” KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Reid told the officers on scene that he had between two and three drinks and had taken Adderall for which he had a prescription.

More information rom the GoFundMe page revealed that Ariel’s mother is a single mother of three and the money raised will go to Ariel’s hospital bills.

Ariel is still in critical condition.