Young woman hit by Buffalo Police cruiser asks the community for help healing

(WIVB) – A 29-year-old woman who was hit by a Buffalo Police cruiser needs your help.

Chelsea Ellis was on a walk when the cruiser hit her on April 15. She was taken to ECMC with an injury to her brain, spinal fractures, and a gamut of other injuries.

Her mother says she’s fought of multiple bouts of pneumonia, high fevers, MRSA, unfathomable pain, and more. She was put on a ventilator and hasn’t been able to speak or eat since the crash.

Ellis is awake. She can mouth what she needs from doctor members, and listen- her friends and family regularly get together to sing and pray for her recovery.

Her family is hoping that a spinal cord and brain injury rehab facility in Colorado will help her regain the strength to become more independent.

“They’ll be doing physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy- you name it, they have everything there,” Ellis’ mother, Cindy Marino, said.

The cost of sending Ellis to Craig Hospital via air ambulance and three months of care there is $550,000.

Marino says that her daughter has insurance, but it doesn’t pay for out-of-state care.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe campaign, and the initial response has been incredible, raising over $200,000 in less than one week.

Ellis’ aunt, Linda Jackson, said that Ellis is aware of the GoFundMe.

“We go in and share the updates of how that is progressing, and we read the comments to her, and she is really just overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support that everyone is giving her,” Jackson said.

A spokesperson for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

You can find the GoFundMe page here.