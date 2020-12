Johnny Rzeznik, left, and Robby Takac of the band The Goo Goo Dolls perform in concert at the Susquehanna Bank Center on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

(WIVB)–Several bands, including Western New York’s own Goo Goo Dolls, are giving back for “Giving Tuesday.”

They’re teaming up with a music and storytelling website called MYCODA, to support the causes that band members have promoted over the years.

Those include Robby Takacs’s Music is Art, and John Rzeznik’s Westfield United Fund, which helps address the needs of the less fortunate in Rzeznik’s current hometown of Westfield, New Jersey.