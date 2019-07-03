Goo Goo Dolls mural unveiled at Hertel and Lovering avenues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new mural of one of the most popular bands to come out of Buffalo can be found on Hertel Ave.

The Goo Goo Dolls artwork is on a building near the corner of Lovering Ave.

Bassist Robby Takac flew into town earlier this week to see it after it went up last month. He said the first thing he did when he got off the plane was come to check it out.

“I grew up here man, it’s where I feel right,” Takac said about Buffalo. “I feel normal here. Everywhere else, I feel a little out of place. This is home.”

The mural was designed by Buffalo-born artist, Philip Burke.

“I did watch a lot of footage of them before doing the sketching and the painting, and was really keen on getting their body language together and how they move together on stage,” Burke said.

“I’m friends with Phillip and I think more than looking at a painting of us, I’m looking at one of Phillip’s awesome paintings, quite honestly,” Takac said.

Burke said the windows, and different obstructions on the wall, made it difficult to come up with a creation that would work. But, ultimately, he was able to create a design, featuring Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac, that he fell in love with.

“I’m real happy with it,” he said.

Burke painted the mural on a 2-by-6 ft canvas, and local business, Zoom Copy, enlarged the painting and installed it on the wall.

Takac said the mural is drawing in fans from other cities, beyond just Buffalo.

“I already know, just from reading message boards and stuff, that there’s fans from outside the area, Goo Goo Dolls fans, that have already made their way here to take a picture, and spend the day in Buffalo,” he said. “Once again, that’s what it’s up there for… and I think that’s awesome.”