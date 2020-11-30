13th annual ‘Stony Brook Shines for Others’ underway

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the 13th year, Stony Brook Drive in Lancaster is decked out and lit up for a great cause. Whether you’re driving or walking by, it’s a safe and socially distanced way to get into the holiday spirit!

“It’s a free thing for the family,” said founder Jennifer Choman. “You can come back once, twice, three times and there’s always something new you find.”

Each year, “Stony Brook Shines for Others,” continues to grow and give back to our community.

This year more than 300 homes on Stony Brook Drive are lit in honor of “WNY Heroes,” a group that gives back to our local veterans.

“Everything with WNY Heroes is about local,” said President and Co-founder, Chris Kreiger. “So it is our promise that 100% of all donations and the money spent stays here in Western New York to help our vets and their families.”

Kreiger is an army veteran himself. ““Knowing the struggles of those when they get back home, we want to make sure they don’t have to go through that alone,” he said.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for WNY Heroes, through donations of those driving or walking by. There are two drop boxes. You can also donate online at StonyBrookShines.com.

The address is Stony Brook Drive, Lancaster N.Y. 14086.