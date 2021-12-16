26 Shirts opens second location

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just in time for your holiday shopping, 26 Shirts has opened a second location, inside the Buffalo Airport Hotel.

It’s located at 4600 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, just minutes away from the Buffalo Niagara Airport.

“This one is open 24/7,” said Founder, Del Reid. “It’s a really cool opportunity for us to get our gear out in front of people and let them come grab it.”

26 Shirts began online and opened its’ retail show center at the Tri-Main Center back in May.

Reid says both locations offer something for everyone and that it fits right into the hotel’s Buffalo-centric theme, from the décor to the Sports 365 Bar and Grill.

And he says being in such close proximity to the airport is a game changer. “We know Bills Mafia extends far beyond Buffalo,” said Reid. Buffalo Airport Hotel owner, Paul Stephen agrees. “Last minute, they are flying out of here and they want a piece of Buffalo, it’s right here and they can shop or even stay,” he said.

And with every 26 Shirts purchase giving back to a worthy cause, you can feel good about shopping. “You not only have the opportunity to rep your community, but also give back to your community at the same time,” said Reid.

For more information on 26 Shirts’ mission, head here.