26 Shirts ramps up efforts to help more in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “26 Shirts” is closing in on a milestone $1,000.000 in donations, but it needs the community’s help to get there!

The organization is releasing 2 additional shirts each month to continue its’ mission. Today it dropped “Home,” a new design benefiting a local girl with Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood.

Founded seven years ago by Del Reid and Dan Gigante, 26 Shirts started with a mission of helping out those in need across our community.

“It began in November of 2013,” said Del Reid. “ It was going to be a one-year community service project, that we were going to do 26 shirts, 26 designs and it just grew from there.”

26 Shirts donates half the proceeds from each shirt sold to charities and families that need a little boost from the city of good neighbors.

“It’s a really cool role 26 Shirts gets to play in the community and we’re so grateful,” said Reid. “We just finished off our seventh year and today kicks off our eighth year.”

By selling unique designs about our sports teams and buffalo pride , its raised more than $926,000 dollars in donations to date.

“The goal is $1,000.000, the goal is $100,000.000,” Reid laughed. “We want to do this forever and continue to help and as long as people are enjoying the products were going to keep doing this.”

26 Shirts is ramping up its efforts, by adding two shirts a month bringing the total to four. Reid hopes doing so will help even more Western New Yorkers in need!

“Instead of 26 shirts we’ll be making 52 shirts,” said Reid. “We’re not going to change the name though,” he laughed.

