A Depew gym is getting WNY moving with their New Year’s Resolution

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)– Fit Happenz is getting Western New York moving bright and early, and what a way to start the new year.

Zumba instructor Marisa Stani says a new year brings new resolutions to get in shape.

Fit Happenz makes it fun to workout and get moving!

“You know you can’t help but move when you hear the music, you just want to party. So, that’s kind of the atmosphere we want to create here.” Marisa Stani

Fit Happenz is a family-owned and operated gym, located next to the Buffalo Airport.

You can pre-register for classes, here.