Amherst native giving back through her music

Good News With Gabby

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rhea Francani has been singing as long as she can remember. “Every holiday was like a big concert,” she said.

That passion grew into a career and the Amherst native now performs and writes her own country/pop music.  “Song writing is always what draws me in because it’s always a story,” said Francani.

Her newest single, “I’m more,” is released Tuesday, March 23rd. It shares an uplifting message, reminding everyone they are more than the challenges they face. “If there’s a no in your way , that’s not a reflection of you and it makes the yes so much greater,” she said.

Each time “I’m More,” is downloaded, VH1 Save the Music will receive a donation, toward improving music education. This is fitting because Francani is also a music teacher. “I’m always going to be such a fan of music so I’m touched that I’m able to share it with everyone.”  

She hopes to raise $10,000 for the program. “I’m More,” will be available on all music platforms, Tuesday.

For more information, head to www.rheafrancani.com.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories