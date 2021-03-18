Amherst native giving back through her music

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rhea Francani has been singing as long as she can remember. “Every holiday was like a big concert,” she said.

That passion grew into a career and the Amherst native now performs and writes her own country/pop music. “Song writing is always what draws me in because it’s always a story,” said Francani.

Her newest single, “I’m more,” is released Tuesday, March 23rd. It shares an uplifting message, reminding everyone they are more than the challenges they face. “If there’s a no in your way , that’s not a reflection of you and it makes the yes so much greater,” she said.

Each time “I’m More,” is downloaded, VH1 Save the Music will receive a donation, toward improving music education. This is fitting because Francani is also a music teacher. “I’m always going to be such a fan of music so I’m touched that I’m able to share it with everyone.”

She hopes to raise $10,000 for the program. “I’m More,” will be available on all music platforms, Tuesday.

For more information, head to www.rheafrancani.com.