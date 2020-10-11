Bags of love for senior citizens

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on our loved ones in nursing homes. At Absolut Care in East Aurora, residents are getting a bag of love, to help put a smile on their faces.

“We organized Adopt a Senior Citizen 2020 on Facebook and we were getting great support from the community for the residents during this difficult time,” said admin, Stacy Bastain.

Totally Buffalo founder Mary Friona-Celani, jumped on board and has now made three trips here. She has collected items from the community, totaling up to 65 care packages.

“My Dad was in a nursing home for a few years before he passed away and they get so lonely in normal times,” said Friona-Celani. “So then you add a pandemic, where they can’t see anybody and it’s really a tragedy. So we thought collecting things for them would be a great thing to do.”



Each bag is filled with little trinkets to make the residents feel special and keep them engaged. A package includes, puzzles, stuffed animals, blankets, crafts, coloring books and reading materials.

And the residents certainly appreciate it. “To see one of our residents carrying around a stuffed animal and holding it, so proud that somebody thought of them. It’s just heartwarming,” said Bastain.

“We want them to know they aren’t alone and that they are cared for and thought of,” said Friona-Celani. “Even if they don’t feel it every day through visitors.”

If you’re interested in donating head here to Totally Buffalo.

