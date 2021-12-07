Be a Blessing Buffalo, collecting new toys for those in need

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tolley sisters are making the holidays brighter for those in need, by following in their late father’s foot steps.

They are looking for brand news toys to give to those in need with “Be a Blessing Buffalo.” It was the late John Tolley’s giving heart that inspired the idea. His daughters carry on the tradition each holiday season.

Kate Tolley-Gerlach and her two sisters say this effort continues to grow and it’s now a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Be a Blessing Buffalo is planning on helping more than 600 people this holiday season.

For the Tolley family, being able to give back in their fathers honor means everything.

You can drop off brand new toys at the many locations across WNY, listed below! Or directly at the GoFundMe page.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

•Sweet Pea Bakery Staub Square, 1 S. Buffalo St., Hamburg, N.Y. 14075

•Sweat Society 1585 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14216

•Gramma Mora’s 1465 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14216

•Just Pizza & Wing Co. Amherst, NY Location 2319 Niagara Falls Blvd., Buffalo, N.Y. 14228

•Bliss Salon & Day Spa 1246 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120

•Peak Performance Chiropractic & Wellness 989 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217

•EMME Medical Spa 4211 N. Buffalo St., Suite 17, Orchard Park, N.Y. 14127

•Shatkin F.I.R.S.T. 2495 Kensington Ave., Amherst, N.Y. 14226

•Own NY Real Estate 8623 Main St., Williamsville, N.Y. 14221

•North West Bank 2981 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217

•Paddock Chevrolet 3232 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217

•Gianni Mazia’s On Main 10325 Main St., Clarence, N.Y. 14031

•Rebel Ride in Clarence 1427, 6449 Transit Road, Suite 3, East Amherst, N.Y. 14051

•The Lash Loft & Beauty Lounge 19 Main St., Suite 201, Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150

•Polo Ralph Lauren in the Outlets 1774 Military Road, Space 84-86, #88, Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14304

•Marco’s Italian Deli 960 Maple Road, Williamsville, N.Y. 14221

•Cellino Plumbing, Heating & Cooling inside the McKinley Mall 3701 McKinley Parkway, Buffalo, N.Y. 14219

•Bada Bing 42 West Chippewa St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14202

•Frankie Primos 26 Webster St., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120

•Vogue Salon and Day Spa 30 Los Robles St., Williamsville, N.Y. 14221

•Synergy Fitness 6045 Transit Road, East Amherst, N.Y. 14051

•Golden Hour Salon 818 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222

•Bellreng’s Towing & Automotive 2131 Eggert Road, Amherst, N.Y. 14226