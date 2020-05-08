Bike There Buffalo, self-guided tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bike Tours has partnered up with Niagara River Greenway for “Bike There, Buffalo!” This FREE series of 5 self-guided bike tours, showcases Buffalo’s landmarks.

Marc Moscato owns Buffalo Bike Tours. While he’s usually out on his bike, showing riders the beauty and history of where he calls home, he’s launched a new idea to stay within social distancing guidelines.

“During Covid-1, it’s a really challenging and trying time for a lot of people. We’re cooped up in our houses all day everyday,” said Moscato. “So in response to that, we’re creating a series of bike routes using the free RideWithGPS app.

“It will give you turn by turn navigation and will also point out points of interest with photos and stories,” said Moscato.

The first route is up and ready! The East Side Loop, showcases Buffalo’s Polish history and Black history.

“The church where Aretha Franklin grew up, the Broadway Market, Central Terminal, War Memorial stadium,” he said, “There are some incredible stories you’ll learn on this new tour.”

And here is a look at what’s next!

5/14 – Olmsted Pan Am Loop

5/21 – Public Art Loop

5/28 – Waterfront Loop

6/4 – Architecture Loop

A new route is released each Thursday and each ranges from 8-15 miles.

And while you’re exploring be sure to take some photos with the hashtag, #BikeThereBuffalo. It could win you a gift card.

You can download the free self-guided tour here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.