Botanical Gardens reopens to the public

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo and Erie county Botanical Gardens reopen its doors to the public, Wednesday, July 15th.

In Phase 1 of its’ reopening, the new schedule is Wednesday – Sunday.

10 A.M. – 11 A.M. is reserved for those at higher risk.

The general public can enter at 11 A.M.

The only way to get in, is to get your tickets online at buffalogardens.com.

Several safety measures have been put into place. Masks and social distancing is required. There are also markers on the floor and traffic moves in one direction.

Sanitizing stations are on site and highly touched areas, including bathrooms, will be cleaned several times throughout the day.

Guests are allotted 1 to 1.5 hours to explore the gardens.

“Just experience the beauty of the gardens,” said President and CEO, David Swarts. “The staff has been working diligently over the past many weeks getting this place in shape again.”

Staff members say attendance and memberships are vital to keep the programs going, so they look forward to seeing you soon!

