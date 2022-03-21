WEST SENECA N.Y. (WIVB) — March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. Down syndrome occurs when a person has three copies of the 21st chromosome.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak recently came across a portrait of Josh Allen, drawn by a member of Harrison Phillips’ Playmakers. The group promotes social inclusion for kids with developmental differences.

In the video above, meet the artist — Jack Monson.