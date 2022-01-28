Buffalo native performs in ‘Disney on Ice,’ this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Disney on Ice has returned to Key Bank Center through Sunday.

Fifty of our favorite characters are skating through the queen city. “Disney on Ice , Let’s Celebrate ,” brings 14 classic and modern stories to life — with music and choreography.

And you know how they say there’s always a Buffalo connection? Trey Ehre, who plays the role of Hans from Frozen, is a queen city native. “Being on the ice in a place where I’ve seen my hockey team play, it’s just fantastic,” said Ehre.

Naturally he introduced his cast to some Buffalo classics like sponge candy and wings.

Ehre says after having a year plus off due to the pandemic, it’s great to perform for a live audience again, especially here at home.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here or in-person at the KeyBank Center’s Box Office.

Like all arena events, if you’re attending you need to be vaccinated.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES:

Friday, January 28 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 29 – 11 a.m. , 3 p.m. , and 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 30 – 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.