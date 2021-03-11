Building your own butter lamb at Loaded Lumber

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Building your own butter lamb! Now that sounds like something Western New Yorkers can get behind! No, it’s not edible, but it’ll look great in your house for Easter.

“It’s Buffalo and it’s butter lamb season,” said co-owner, Jillian Cannan. “I saw something, and I just knew we had to make it come to life so that people can have it in their homes.”

You can create your own masterpiece at Loaded Lumber. The woodworking studio on South Park hosts DIY sessions in-house. at restaurants and bars across our area. It also offers take-home kits.

“It’s something for everyone,” she said. “We give you the step-by-step process and all the pieces you need to create your own project.”

Being able to personalize your own work of art has brought in many crafters and Loaded Lumber often sees an uptick ahead of the holidays.

It’s now offering a Buffalo favorite, the butter lamb and other Easter decor.

Buffalo natives, moms, and owners Jillian Cannan and Colleen Pandy began the business five years ago. It’s now expanded its footprint to 15 studios across the country.

“We absolutely love it,” said Cannan. “It’s the whole reason this business started, to take little pieces of Buffalo that everybody loves and give it to you in your home.”

For more information, click here.