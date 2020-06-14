Cardsmart Greetings in Kenmore receives national attention

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A family owned store in Kenmore is receiving some national attention.

Cardsmart Greetings has been featured in Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight!

The store has become a Kenmore staple over the past two decades. It’s known for unique cards marked half price ,along with gift bags and plenty of specialty items.

“It started with my dad. He’s a real entrepreneur and a visionary,” said owner Tracey Mangano. ” I started doing display work for my dad and eventually I became the owner of it in 2013. Which was something that my dad and I had always dreamed of,” said.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic , Mangano decided to best help her customers, she needed to shift gears. She started selling hand sanitizer and masks.

Her curbside pickup brought her to the attention of the National Retail Federation and the Qurate Group.

Out of hundreds of applicants, they chose to feature Cardsmart as one of 20 small businesses across the country.

“It was so neat because it was like the bigger guys helping out the small businesses,” she said. “And then me as a small business, helping out customers.”

HSN and QVC put Cardsmart in the spotlight , having Mangano on several times and connecting their shoppers to her website.

Being a small business owner , she says the exposure and advice has been invaluable.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.