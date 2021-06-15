HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York woman is carrying on her father’s legacy, one frozen pizza at a time. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak takes us to La Via Italia in Hamburg.

The late Dennis Pollutro opened La Via pizzeria back in 1962. But he became known by Angela Mia’s in the Southtowns. “That was our first whole sale frozen pizza operation,” said his daughter, Robin Logan. “Instead of doing retail anymore, we went strictly whole sale and it rapidly grew.”

From the flavor to the convenience, the frozen self-rising pizza became a big hit in the community. “It was a good day if we only had 300 pizzas to make,” she said. “We made as many as 500 a day.”

A WNY a woman is carrying on her father’s legacy, one frozen pizza at a time!



Tune into #News4at4 to learn the story behind what is now La Via Italia!🍕 pic.twitter.com/pE1qB0cLlg — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) June 15, 2021

Everything is fresh and homemade from the dough to the sauce. And there’s also one special added ingredient. “I don’t think many people have the love that goes into what we have,” said Logan.

Two decades after her father retired, Robin Logan is reigniting the family business. “It just occurred to me that still to this day , there was really not a good frozen pizza on the market,” she said. “And that deep love that I had for my dad, I felt he would want his legacy to be back.”

She’s using the same beloved family recipe but under different name, La Via Italia.

“We’ve heard so many heartfelt stories from people walking in saying, they are so happy we are back,” said Logan. “I think it makes people feel good, to look back n something they grew up on.”

Each frozen pizza takes just 20 minutes to perfect in your own oven.

Just like her father, Logan enjoys giving back through the business, fundraising for the community.

And with Father’s Day just around the corner, she hopes he’s proud of the work she’s doing in his honor, today.

For more information or to order yourself, head here.