Central Rock Gym offers socially distanced climbs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many families are looking for socially distanced activities during this week off of school! Central Rock Gym offers some great options to keep everyone active.

It opened in April of 2019. With nearly 200 rope stations and boulders, there’s something for everyone, even if you’ve never tried it before.

Central Rock Gym also offers special kids classes on the weekends.

Asst. Manager, Chelsea Hartman has been climbing the past ten years. “Once you get over the jitters and the nerves, it really becomes you and the rock,” she says.

Hartman says not only does it keep her in shape, but it’s also great for her mental health. “You can have the worst day ever,” she says. “But you come into the gym and you climb and you leave forgetting everything.”

Pricing: 5 & under- $10.

22 & under – $18. (Military, fire, veteran, student.)

23 & up – $22.

Gear is $5.

For hours and more information head here.