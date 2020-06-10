Depew boy scouts looking for can and bottle donations to stay afloat

DEPEW N.Y. (WIVB) — A local boy scout troop in Depew needs your help to stay afloat, and it’s just as easy as giving the group your quarantine cans and bottles!

Troop 500 is located in Depew, St James/Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish. All its fundraisers have been canceled due to Covid-19, so the group came up the can, bottle and glass drop off as a way to receive donations.

If you live in Lancaster or Depew, a boy scout will come right to your house and pick them up. You can contact the troop and schedule by clicking here.

If you’re out of their coverage area and still want to help, you can drop your bags of recyclables off at any of the drop off sites.

List of Bottle & Can Retrieval Centers Locations to Drop Off:



3820 Union Rd, Cheektowaga – right behind Tim Hortons (open 6 days)

2377 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga (open 6 days)

1350 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga (open 6 days)

1682 Clinton St, Kaisertown Buffalo (closed TUE & WED)

447 Kenmore Ave, Kenmore (closed TUE)

1942 Colvin Blvd (open 6 days)

123 Broad St, Tonawanda (closed Tue & WED)

2790 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda (closed WED)

5714 S. Transit Rd, Lockport (open 6 days)

Normal Business Hours:

Monday-Friday 9a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. -4 p.m.

Sunday CLOSED

Here are the Covid-19 guidelines that need to be followed, if dropping off:

Masks are required

Social distancing

Staggered drop offs

Label bag Troop 500/mention Troop 500

Glass in different bag

