Dodge Elementary students share positive postcards

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — We all need a little positivity these days and a Dodge Elementary teacher and his students are helping to spread it to the community.

Thomas Knab has been sharing his passion for art with students at Dodge Elementary for the past three decades. The National Teacher Hall of Fame inductee had his fourth-grade art classes create “Positive Postcards” for the community.

“I thought with the pandemic and the kids not being able to do a lot, how about I do that with the kids and give them some kind of control and putting positive energy out in the community,” said Knab.

Each feature inspirational words on them like joy and love.They are hand made by more than 100 fourth graders, both hybrid and remote.

“Pick a positive word and maybe it’ll impact somebody’s day and just hit them at the right time,” said Knab.

Over the next couple of weeks, if the students are out and about, they are encouraged to leave their positive postcard behind. It’s a movement that started in the Williamsville Central School District and has now spread.

“You’re out in the community, you go to the bank and go to coffee shop, just drop one off,” said Knab. “Leave it behind and maybe the right person will pick it up.”

The back of each post card, it says “It’s Your Lucky Day! You found FREE art! Keep it, pass it on, or leave it where you found it. Knab says in challenging times like these, art can bring people together.

“It’s a little pick me up, you know somebody thought of me,” he said.

And it’s been great for the students as well. “They have control over the design process, what the message is about, and they really ran with it,” said Knab.

School leaders would like you to share your find on social media .Just snap a photo and post! #ArtForTheCommunity.