Drive-In Laser Light Show debuts tonight

DAIREN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you are looking for a warm, family-friendly activity, Six Flags Darien Lake debuts its’ Rockin’ Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular tonight, at 7.

The 30 minute show features music synched up to the laser lights. Three shows will run nightly at 7:00pm, 8:30pm, and 10:00pm

Tickets are $14.99. Members and Season Pass holders are FREE! Either way, you do need to reserve a spot: http://sixflags.com/darienlake.

It will run daily through February 21st. Then Friday through Sunday the next two weeks.