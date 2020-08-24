Explore & More celebrates one year

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Explore & More Museum at Canalside is celebrating its first birthday!

“We are really excited to be celebrating our first anniversary at Canalside,” said Amelia Schrader of Explore & More. “Our party was actually supposed to be in April but with quarantine we’re celebrating a belated birthday this year.”

The celebration comes with a week’s worth of fun for kids, including a museum-wide scavenger hunt through Friday.

“There’s three party hat on every floor,” said Schrader. “You’ll get a little booklet that tells you what you’re looking for give you clues.” When you find all the party hats, you will be given a prize!

You can also get a birthday fun bag, with a $15 dollar donation to the museum.

Capacity is limited and staff has dramatically increased its cleaning procedures.

Reservations can be made here or by phone at 716-655-5131. It is recommended!

If you aren’t ready to visit in person just yet, it is also offering some virtual ways to celebrate!

So whether it’s virtual or in person, Explore & More hopes you celebrate its birthday!

It’s now open Wednesday – Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.