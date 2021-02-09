Face Fitness offers the gift of relaxation this Valentine’s Day

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you and your significant other are looking for the gift of relaxation this Valentine’s day, Face Fitness has you covered, chocolate mask and all!

Face Fitness is a spa environment dedicated exclusively to skin care. “We’re here to calm the skin, get the inflammation down,” said owner, Michelle Giamberdino. “Get people on the right products because cosmetic chemistry is huge.”

Giamberdino began the concept back in 1994. “When you walk in here it feels like a home,” she said. “You just want to kick your shoes off, relax and that’s what its all about for us.”

She expanded into this new build at 9560 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031, right before the pandemic hit.

She says she’s thankful to still be doing what she loves today. “It’s about transformation, helping somebody and giving back,” she said. “So I think that’s how I persevered.”

When you arrive you’ll have a skin analysis done and they offer different types of facials based on your personal needs.

Face Fitness also offer relaxation treatments, like its’ chocolate mask with cherry enzymes. Staff there says it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day.

They also offer waxing , brow shaping and henna. Valentine’s Day Weekend, you can purchase a $100 Gift Certificate and receive a self care lip and eye kit.

For more information, head here.

Face Fitness, LTD 9560 Main Street, Suite #6 Clarence, NY 14031

716.631.0964

skincare@FaceFitnessLTD.com